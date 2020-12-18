Khabib Nurmagomedov Awarded BBC’s World Sport Star Award For 2020

It was already understood that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was a global superstar. Yet BBC Sports decided to recognize this in a big way, while awarding him the World Sports Star Award for this year.

There were some serious ups and downs for Khabib during 2020. He experienced the tragic loss of his father, Abdulmanap, due to complications of COVID-19, but then made the decision to have a quick turnaround in order to compete at UFC 254, against Justin Gaethje. Despite the personal difficulties in his life, he had one of the best performances of his career, easily submitting Justin in the second. Following the fight, he made an emotional speech in the Octagon, that saw him announce his retirement on the spot.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Named Sport Star of the Year

All of these trials and tribulations that Khabib Nurmagomedov has overcome, did not go unnoticed. After putting it to a public vote, it was decided that the Dagestani would be awarded BBC Sport’s World Sports Star of the Year. He beat out the likes of NBA superstar LeBron James, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, American golfer Dustin Johnson, French soccer player Wendie Renard, and Irish boxer Katie Taylor. The UFC champ posted to his Instagram to show his appreciation for the award, and express how much it means to him.

“This award means a lot for me.

Recognition is the one of the biggest motivation in the life, as in the sport.”

This is obviously a massive accomplishment for Khabib Nurmagomedov, especially when you consider who he beat to get the award. It is a testament to just how popular and well known the Dagestani is. He is the most popular Russian athlete in the world today, and this is a great feather in his cap.