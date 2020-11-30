Over the weekend, we saw one NBA player get flattened inside the boxing ring. The UFC’s Colby Covington would like to make LeBron James follow suit, and has been quite vocal about this desire.

Covington has been going back and forth with James for several months now. The NBA superstar voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which got under Colby’s skin. So he went after LeBron, prompting a response from James and leading to a discussion between fans on who would win in a fight. While logic tends to lean towards Colby because of his training and experience, some who are not as familiar with the inner workings of MMA seem to think that LeBron’s size and athleticism would be too much for the UFC welterweight.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Colby Covington Continues To Call For LeBron James

Over the weekend, we saw Jake Paul knock NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson out cold in a boxing match. This has apparently inspired Colby Covington to continue his verbal assault on LeBron James. Taking to Twitter, he called for his own boxing match with James, saying that it would take him half the time to finish LeBron as it took Jake to knock out Robinson.

“Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts”

Currently Covington is fresh off one of the biggest wins of his career, after dominating Tyron Woodley to win by a fifth round TKO. It seems virtually impossible that he would ever square off against LeBron James in a boxing ring, but that does not stop him from calling for the fight. It also does nothing for the fans of both sports, who love to talk about how their guy would win over the other.