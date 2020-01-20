Khabib Nurmagomedov Father: ‘Give Us $100 Million’ And We Will Rematch McGregor

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Explains What It Will Take To Get Khabib vs McGregor 2

Conor McGregor recently got back into the win column since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now Khabib’s farther explains what it would take to see the two of them fight again.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a truly nasty rivalry, which spilled over outside the cage. In fact, leading up to their fight at UFC 229, Dana White described it as one of the darkest buildups to a fight he had ever seen. This came as a result of extremely personal trash talk, not to mention the insane dolly incident.

Nevertheless the two would fight, and Nurmagomedov would get the win via forth round submission. Following that bout, McGregor would take time off. However he finally returned to action over the weekend, at UFC 246, where he met Donald Cerrone. The fight would be over quickly, as McGregor bludgeoned Cerrone, finishing him in 40 seconds.

After this bout, Dana White seemed intent on booking a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Literally nobody seems to actually want that fight, including both men it would involve. Nevertheless, it is still the fight that Dana wants to see.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Khabib’s father, and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, explained what it would take to make this fight. Let’s just say it comes at a steep price tag.

“We also need revenge against Conor,” Nurmagomedov said. “But give us $100 million. The day after the fight against Ferguson, give us that amount and then why not get revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it, he needs that fight.”

It will be all but impossible that Khabib Nurmagomedov makes $100 million in a rematch with Conor McGregor. That being said, do you think the rematch will happen next?