Khabib Nurmagomedov Begs His Fellow Russians To Take Global Health Crisis More Seriously

Khabib Nurmagomedov Urges People To Stay Home During Current Situation

The current situation in the world recently saw a spike in Russia. The UFC’s favorite Dagestani champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, hears this news and decided to send a message to his fellow countrymen during this difficult time.

As a whole, the MMA community has been quite supportive to the rest of the world, during these difficult times. We have seen harrowing acts of kindness by the likes of Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya, in donating tons of medical equipment. On the other hand, there have also been fighters who have vocalized some pretty interesting theories about this situation.

Regardless of how you feel about these issues, most people have been taking things rather seriously. This includes UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib took to Instagram recently, in order to urge the people of Russia to take the situation more seriously, begging them to stay indoors. (Translated via Google, edited for clarity)

“Salaam Alleykum Everyone

–

In this holy month I would like to appeal to all Dagestanis and to all who know me. Many hoped that trouble would Pass By Our Country; many still do not believe in the seriousness of the situation. However, our negligence to the advice and requests of doctors, coupled with the panic created by the people, led to a high rate of spread of the disease, exacerbating the already difficult situation every day, and this led to the fact that our hospitals are now overcrowded with patients, there are not Enough specialists and drugs, and the number of patients is only growing. Believe me. The disease is deadly and we already feel it on ourselves. Staying at home, we can reduce the burden on doctors and hospitals, and perhaps our careful care in a timely manner will save lives. Take care of loved ones, do not let them out of the house unnecessarily.

May Allah protect us all from all diseases and cure all the sick and close all over the world.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the first UFC fighter to plead with their country to take this situation more seriously. Nevertheless these were wise words, and a great message to his people.