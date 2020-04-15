Israel Adesanya Donates Medical Equipment To Hospitals In New Zealand And Nigeria

Israel Adesanya Makes Massive Donation Of Medical Equipment To Various Hospitals

Israel Adesanya has seen the work that others have done to help out during these times, and decided to follow suit. He recently donated a mass amount of protective equipment to various hospitals in New Zealand.

Adesanya is the middleweight champion of the UFC, and he always proudly represents New Zealand. These efforts were enough to earn him Sportsman of the Year in the country, becoming the first combat sports athlete to earn that honor. It was a huge moment, that he was honored to be a part of.

Now Israel Adesanya is looking for a way to give back to New Zealand, especially during this global health crisis. He found a way to do just that, by donating a ton of medical equipment to various hospitals. According to reports, he has donated 10,000 three-ply face masks and 1,000 eye protection face shields in Whanganui, as well as helping in Auckland. Moreover he made donations to a location in Lagos, Nigeria, where he was born.

“I can’t do it for the whole world, but I can help the communities I know, the places that I have been a part of.”

The fact that people were talking about this got back to Adesanya. Although he was appreciate of the praise, he made it clear that this was not what he was after. He just wanted to help people in need.

Don’t tell anyone though.

I’m just tryna be “hUmBLe” 🤫 https://t.co/OtziafzjED — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 15, 2020

Israel Adesanya is not the only one making these types of donations to hospitals. Conor McGregor was recently in the news for donating €1,000,000 worth of PPE in Ireland. It is certainly heartwarming to see people helping out in these big ways. While none of them singlehandedly change things, collectively these actions help the world get through this together.