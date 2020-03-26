Bryce Mitchell: The Government Created This Virus To ‘Take Away Our Guns’

Bryce Mitchell Shares Conspiracy Theory About Global Health Crisis

People have many different theories as to what is going on with this current health crisis. Bryce Mitchell brings a theory to the table that this whole thing is a government conspiracy.

Mitchell is one of the UFC’s hottest rising prospects. When he is not getting caught up with power drills, he is catching people in twisters inside the Octagon. He is a simple country boy, with a real knack for fist fighting.

However the one thing you may not want to go to Bryce Mitchell for, is political advice. This became evident when he was speaking in a recent interview, about the current situation going on in the world. Like all athletes, his training and competition schedules are being seriously altered, but he does not think things are that serious.

“My thing is the government,” Mitchell said. “The government shouldn’t be able to tell any business, you know – I understand national emergency, national crisis and stuff, but I just don’t think that these numbers indicate a crisis to me. I mean, I really don’t think that they do. I know it’s killed a bunch of old people in nursing homes and maybe some really young people, but those types of people can be isolated. Young people, old people, they can be isolated pretty easily, while everybody else continues doing what they do, and I just think it’s the government.”

Then Mitchell goes on to say that all of this is some sort of government conspiracy, similar to the theory of Tito Ortiz. Although he suggests there is a different reason why it is happening.

“I blame the government. I really do. It’s usually who I blame for everything. I think the coronavirus was made by the government. I think the good government made the damn virus. I think that they infected the people on purpose to cause some type of chaos. There’s some people making good money and stuff. “I think our government is going to try and take our guns,” Mitchell said. “That’s what I think is going to happen, and it’s sad, but that’s what I see happening. I’ve seen them pushing some gun control thing right now and trying to get our guns or at least seeing if they can. I’m seeing how it goes. I don’t know; the whole thing is crazy to me.”

Now given the fact that the majority of the world is being severely affected by this, it makes what Bryce Mitchell is saying seem rather out there. On the other hand, that does not mean that the U.S. could not use this time of havoc for a different agenda. Regardless, it is important right now to do research into all the information you find about this situation.