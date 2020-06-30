It is not a secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the richest fighters on the UFC roster. However the amount he has earned over the last year may just surprise you.

Over his years as an elite UFC lightweight, Khabib has grown from a massive star in Russia, to a global sensation. His high profile fight with Conor McGregor in 2018 saw him reach new heights, and he has since followed it up with a second defense of his title, submitting Dustin Poirier late last year. This superstardom has led him to be a big enough influence that he has done multiple public speaking roles.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Hits A Massive Payday

It would appear that all of this hard work is finally starting to pay off. According to a report from Forbes, Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to earn about $16.5 million between 2019, and the start of 2020. This has put him among the list of the highest paid athletes in all of Russia.

Not all of this money came from fighting though. In fact, only about $6 million came from Nurmagomedov’s purse for his fight with Poirier, in addition to undisclosed PPV points. That being said, the rest of the earnings came from his various high end sponsors, such as Toyota and Reebok to name a few. Additionally, Khabib has landed a fair amount of these public speaking sessions, charging about $78,000 per appearance.

It is not often that we see MMA fighters making this type of cash, outside of the likes of Conor McGregor. This just serves as a testiment that the star of Khabib Nurmagomedov is at an all time high, and still growing. Of course, that does not mean that other fighters do not deserve more money, or that fighters aren’t underpaid generally. Nevertheless it is good to see him have this type of success.