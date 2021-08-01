 Skip to Content

AJ McKee Blitzes Patricio Pitbull, Puts Him To Sleep To Win Featherweight Grand Prix – Bellator 263 Results (Highlights)

McKee not only won the featherweight grand prix, but also became the new 145-pound champion while remaining undefeated.

A highly-anticipated headliner between current champion Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee is taking place now (Saturday, July 31, 2021) in the finals of the featherweight grand prix at Bellator 263.

Round 1

McKee starts things off with a teep kick to the leg. McKee attacks the lead leg again soon after. Pitbull partially catches a body kick. A lot of feeling out early on. McKee rocks Pitbull with a head kick which drops the champion. McKee celebrates but the fight isn’t over. However, it’s no problem as he sinks in the standing guillotine with Pitbull going to sleep! He is the new champion and featherweight grand prix winner!

Official result: AJ McKee defeats Patricio Pitbull via submission (R1, 1:57).

Check out the highlights below:

