Usman Nurmagomedov Makes Easy Work Of Manny Muro With First-Round TKO – Bellator 263 Results (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between Usman Nurmagomedov and Manny Muro is taking place now (Saturday, July 31, 2021) at Bellator 263.

Round 1

It was light work for Nurmagomedov who was the more active striker with kicks before he managed to take Muro down. Muro did well to get to his feet multiple times even with his back being taken and being mounted, but was ultimately kneed and dropped to the ground before Nurmagomedov ended things with hammer strikes. An impressive showing from the Dagestan native.

Official result: Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Manny Muro via TKO (R1, 3:3o).

Check out the highlights below:

Nurmagomedov flicks the kick and takes Muro down to the ground. Tune in to #Bellator263 LIVE with @SHOSports to catch this bout NOW! 👇https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/F3gEvGkAyj — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

Victoire 1er Round par K-O pour Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0). Khabib en tant que coach, autant qu’en combattant, c’est du sans faute.#Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/JLhk9HJu2p — ARENA (@MMArena_) August 1, 2021