 Skip to Content

Usman Nurmagomedov Makes Easy Work Of Manny Muro With First-Round TKO – Bellator 263 Results (Highlights)

Nurmagomedov continued to impress after another dominant performance against Muro on the Bellator 263 main card.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Usman Nurmagomedov Makes Easy Work Of Manny Muro With First-Round TKO – Bellator 263 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A lightweight bout between Usman Nurmagomedov and Manny Muro is taking place now (Saturday, July 31, 2021) at Bellator 263.

Round 1

It was light work for Nurmagomedov who was the more active striker with kicks before he managed to take Muro down. Muro did well to get to his feet multiple times even with his back being taken and being mounted, but was ultimately kneed and dropped to the ground before Nurmagomedov ended things with hammer strikes. An impressive showing from the Dagestan native.

Official result:  Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Manny Muro via TKO (R1, 3:3o).

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland Overwhelms Uriah Hall Over Five Rounds - UFC Vegas 33 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
AJ McKee
AJ McKee Blitzes Patricio Pitbull, Puts Him To Sleep To Win Featherweight Grand Prix - Bellator 263 Results (Highlights)
Read Next Post →