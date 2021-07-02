Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to media about UFC 259, wouldn’t have liked to win the title how Aljamain Sterling did

Khabib Nurmagomedov went down in history as one of the greatest champions in UFC history. Now that Khabib is retired, he’s become more vocal about the headline stories surrounding the world of MMA. Recently, Khabib spoke about Aljamain Sterling, his UFC bantamweight victory, and how he handled the situation.

Khabib on Sterling vs Yan

Nurmagomedov has become extremely vocal about the world of MMA now that he isn’t actively competing. Speaking with the media, Khabib gave his honest opinions on Aljamain Sterling versus Petr Yan and their title fight at UFC 259.

“Well, I would not prefer to become a champion the way (Aljamain) Sterling did (against Petr Yan). I think he understands it, and his people do, but they try to support him, and I understand them,” said Khabib. “I would not like to be the champion who almost lost and won his belt just because his opponent broke the rules.I don’t want to judge anyone, but I would not (want) things to be this way. “

Analyzing Yan’s Mistakes

As he continued to speak, he also noted that while Yan bizarrely lost his title, he should still understand the rules and follow them inside the octagon.

“Speaking about Yan, yes, he made a huge mistake. It cost him the belt,” he continued. “Anyway, if Petr properly does his homework, he will benefit a lot from this. First of all, he needs to continue his training process and stay hungry and focused. I think he will be given a fight this year, or even a rematch, and he deserves it. Anyways, I think he needs it, and it will help him a lot. I hope he finds a way to use it for his own advantage. We will see it when he gets a rematch and will take the belt. I think that’s the way it should be. Just like in a good Turkish TV show, there is always a happy end.”

Booking a Rematch

Both Sterling and Yan have made it clear that they would like to face each other in a rematch. Hopefully, the fight happens sooner than later. That way, fans will finally determine which of the men deserve to have the title around their waist.