Kevin Lee Thinks Khabib Should Retire, Says ‘It’s A Matter Of Time’ Before He Gets The Belt

It has been practically four years since Kevin Lee was able to string together a winning streak. Nevertheless, he still feels confident in his chances of being champ one day, and is ready to get back on track.

For a long time, Lee was considered to be a future champion in the UFC, by a lot of people within the community. In fact, there are some that still see this in him, despite him going 2-4 since challenging for the interim lightweight title.

It has been a tough time for Kevin over the last few years, as he even tried to make an attempt at a welterweight move. However he is settling down at lightweight, where he feels like he belongs.

Kevin Lee Still Wants To Be Champion

Despite these recent setbacks, Kevin Lee has not given up on becoming champion one day. Speaking in a recent interview, the 28-year old made it clear that he still feels like he has what it takes to be champ, and anyone who knows the sport, knows that as well.

“I know it’s a matter of time, really. It’s just a matter of when. It’s never really been an if, it’s just only been a when, and I think anybody who really follows the sport knows that too,” Lee said. “It’ll be a culmination of a whole lot of hard work, a whole lot of f—king pain and anguish. I think people will know that, I think people have seen me grow up in the Octagon literally, and they’ve been along with me for the ride, these up’s and downs… “So to see me come out on the better end of that, it’s going to be amazing. I’m only 28 years old, I’m just starting to peak… Once that day comes, it’s going to be amazing.”

Khabib Should Retire

While Kevin Lee is still working his way back to a title shot at 155lb, there is still a lot to figure out at the top of the division. Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has been flirting with retirement for a few months, but nothing has been made official.

Kevin wants to see Khabib officially call it a career and let the division move on. He believes the Dagestani will be back one day, but until then he should allow his absence to make the heart grow fonder.

“I think the man should go ahead and retire. They should let him retire and let him enjoy himself, and let him take his mind off the sport,” Lee said. “Let the division go on. Let us keep working, let someone else hold the belt for a little bit. He’ll be back, there’s no doubt that he’ll be back. But let him be missed for a little bit. I think that’s the best option.”

If Khabib does hang up the gloves, that leaves a vacant title, which would need to be contested for. Lee thinks that the two men who should fight for the belt are Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

“These guys can all fight for the title. I do think that Charles Oliveira should fight for the title, but he’s going to be holding on to my title,” he said. “I think (his opponent should be) Poirier. I think Oliveira and Poirier makes a lot of sense. I don’t see anybody else who even comes close. “(Michael) Chandler is one fight in, and he just didn’t fight a top guy. So yeah, it’s Poirier. Go ahead and let the man have his dues, he’s put in enough work for it, and so has Oliveira. So they need to fight.”

Kevin Lee has already made it clear that he is gunning for a rematch with Tony Ferguson in his return to the Octagon. A win against El Cucuy would certainly push him in the right direction towards a crack at gold.