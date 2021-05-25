Kevin Holland Trains Wrestling With Daniel Cormier At AKA, Eyes Summer Return

After losing a second fight in a row, Kevin Holland made it clear that he was going to be working on his wrestling. Daniel Cormier volunteered to help him with that, and has now delivered on that promise.

Heading into 2021, few fighters were as a red hot as Holland was. He won five straight fights in 2020, with his final bout of the year being a highlight reel worthy knockout over Jacare Souza.

Unfortunately the first half of the year has not been so kind to Kevin. After being a handling out grappled by Derek Brunson, he took a short notice opportunity opposite Marvin Vettori, but Vettori utilized a similar gameplan to control Kevin for the entirety of their five round affair.

Kevin Holland Trains With Daniel Cormier

After suffering his second straight loss due to a clear lack of requisite grappling ability, Kevin Holland said that he was going to put a focus on improving his wrestling and takedown defense, before he competes again. Someone who offered to help him with that is Olympic alternate and former champ-champ Daniel Cormier.

As it turns out, the time has come for the two to train together. DC posted a video to his Instagram, which shows Kevin at AKA, putting in work on the mats under Daniel’s watchful eye.

“I’m very proud of (Kevin Holland) for taking the first step. Not only is he here he’s available and wants to work. He will wrestle again tomorrow then he will be at the greatest gym in the world @americankickboxingacademy with the guys,” Cormier wrote. “Acknowledging your issues then finding a way to deal with em takes a lot of maturity. His coaches at home are the best too, not trying to stop Kevin from trying to find better, we can help him in his wrestling. @travislutter has always been the man and he is showing by letting him come to train with me that he is the type of coach you want, the type that puts the athlete first!!! Onward and upward young man! I can’t wait for you to shock em with some takedown defense next time you’re in there.”

It is clear that Holland still has some work to do though, as the next video that DC posted to his Stories sees Kevin getting taken down. That being said, there is practically nobody better for Kevin to work with to improve these skills.

Cormier said it best; one of the hardest things for a fighter to do is admit that they are lacking certain skills. So it is good to see that Kevin is taking necessary steps to make improvements.

Plotting A Summer Return

With this new training under his belt, questions have come up as to when Kevin Holland will make a return. As it turns out, he plans on coming back in the new few months.

Speaking with MMAFighting, Kevin’s manager, Oren Hodak said that his client hopes to return this summer. Moreover he says that Kevin is also planning to do some training at the UFC Performance Institute.

“We are looking to return to the cage in July or August, although if anything opens up, you know Kevin is always ready and willing,” Hodak stated. “Meanwhile, he will be going back and forth to get some work in with DC and his crew out in in San Jose. “Texas will remain his home base for training, just adding California and some work in Vegas at the [UFC Performance Institute].”

Who do you want to see Kevin Holland fight in his return?