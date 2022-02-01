Kevin Holland: “Nobody Cares About Sean Strickland”

Don’t ask Kevin Holland about fellow mid-fight trash talker, Sean Strickland.

The soon-to-be welterweight debutant has no love for the UFC middleweight contender. Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters of not just 2022, but of all time.

While he has created a loyal circle of fans, he has also garnered a lot of heat online. He’s been accused of being homophobic, racist, transphobic and even psychopathic a couple of times. Despite criticism, Strickland pushes on through, beating some of the best fighters in the world.

Holland Isn’t A Fan Of Strickland

Kevin Holland isn’t here for his antics. ‘Trailblazer’ would make it known why he absolutely does not like Strickland.

“Look, I love Eric (Nicksick) over there at Xtreme Couture. I love that gym, I think they’re awesome. But I absolutely do not like Strickland,” Holland told ESPN. “If you like Strickland, if you’re a fan of Strickland, you’re kind of awkward.” “I don’t see how you can like that kind of guy. But I guess it’s like Trevor off of GTA (Grand Theft Auto). Everybody likes different characters. That’s why they gave you different characters.”

“Who Cares?”

While Holland likes Strickland’s gym, don’t expect the fighter to be supportive of Strickland because of his alliance. Strickland takes on Jack Hermansson in his second main event this weekend. But if your name is Kevin Holland, you just don’t care.

Holland his eyes on some other middleweight fights, and his own next fight.

“To be honest with you, I don’t want to go against Xtreme, so don’t want to go for a Strickland… who cares? “Tune in March 5th when Kevin ‘Big Mouth’ comes back and fights. Other than that, who cares? February 12th, make sure you guys watch that, those are some good middleweight fights that are gonna happen. Robert Whittaker, hope to see him regain that gold, but nobody cares about Sean Strickland.”

What’s His Beef With Strickland?

With his dislike clear as day for the middleweight fighter, Holland would be asked about his ‘beef’ with Sean. However, Holland wouldn’t entertain any more talk about Strickland.

“Please don’t ask me about Sean Strickland,” Holland added. “I don’t like the guy. He gives me a bad mood for the whole day, I don’t like Sean Strickland.”