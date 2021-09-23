Kelvin Gastelum ‘Thinking About Hiring A Dietician’ For Welterweight Return

Many people believe that Kelvin Gastelum would be served well with a return to welterweight. It seems that he is finally giving this thought, revealing that he plans to make some changes.

While Gastelum won the Ultimate Fighter at middleweight, he then dropped to welterweight for the early part of his UFC run. Following repeated issues making weight, he was forced to middleweight where he found success, even pushing champion Israel Adesanya further than anyone else.

However after a tough stretch that saw him going 1-5 since that war with Adesanya, he is making some big changes. As he told The Schmo, one of the changes he is considering making, is hiring a dietician to move back down to welterweight, where he would not be outsized by his opponents.

“That’s something that I’m thinking about, maybe possibly hiring a dietician, maybe move down, but it will take some time. If I do this, I’ll be fighting probably next year, which is most likely the case,” Gastelum said.

Kelvin Gastelum To Train With Henry Cejudo

This is not the only change that Kelvin Gastelum is making with his career. He has also decided to split his training up between Kings MMA, where he has routinely trained, and with Henry Cejudo’s Fight Ready Gym.

When asked what his first question would be for Triple C, Kelvin explained that he is excited to pick the mind of the Olympian. He says that he admires the way of thinking that Henry has, and would love some insight on how to follow in those footsteps.

“(I plan to ask) how do I elevate myself. He’s got a way of thinking, a way of doing things and processing things that is just slightly above normal, and I want to see how to get there,” Gastelum said.

It will be interesting to see if Kelvin Gastelum does make the move back to welterweight, as this is something that his fans have been calling for, for a while. This, added with his change in camp will make his future endeavors in the Octagon worth paying attention to.