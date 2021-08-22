Jared Cannonier Drops Kelvin Gastelum En Route To Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 34 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight headliner between Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier is taking place now (Saturday, August 21, 2021) at UFC Vegas 34.

Round 1

Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Lots of action early as Gastelum blocks a head kick. Gastelum advances forward and causes Cannonier to side step from his left hand. Cannonier lands some nice counter strikes. Cannonier starts to establish a jab. He connects with a body kick and follows it up with a big leg kick. Gastelum is the one advancing forward. Gastelum blocks a head kick. Cannonier lands a big left. Cannonier blitzes forward and catches Gastelum with a right. Gastelum attempts a takedown but gets Cannonier down only after the round ends.

Cannonier landed the bigger shots. 10-9.

Round 2

Gastelum continues to advance forward. He attempts a single leg takedown but Cannonier defends it easily. The action has slowed down a bit. Gastelum lands some body shots. Gastelum is starting to finish his combos with leg kicks. Gastelum is starting to find more success as he stings Cannonier with a couple of lefts. Cannonier responds with a left of his own. Cannonier sees his leg kick checked. Gastelum looks for the body with his strikes. Cannonier partially lands a head kick. Gastelum is putting more pressure on as the round comes to an end.

Gastelum gets a round back. 19-19.

Round 3

Cannonier drops Gastelum a huge right hand! Gastelum blocks a head kick soon after and somehow keeps his composure. Gastelum clinches Cannonier and has him against the fence. Cannonier separates with a knee on Gastelum. Gastelum catches Cannonier. Gastelum shoots for a takedown but Cannonier defends easily. The action has slowed down a bit. Gastelum puts some pressure to end the round.

Clear round for Cannonier.

Round 4

Cannonier catches Gastelum with a couple of right hands. Gastelum responds with a body lock and has Cannonier against the fence. Gastelum continues to land leg kicks. Gastelum having more success out of what’s being thrown thus far. Cannonier catches Gastelum with an uppercut which appears to have dropped him but commentator Daniel Cormier later revealed it was a slip. Gastelum is having the upper hand now. Gastelum blocks a head kick and ends the round with a leg kick combo.

Hard to score but probably 3-1 to Cannonier.

Round 5

Both fighters look to end the fight strong as they are active. Gastelum eventually goes for the takedown and gets Cannonier down. Cannonier gets to his feet but remains clinched against the fence. They separate and return to striking. Gastelum is the more active striker and seems to have timed a takedown well. However, Cannonier defends and separates. Cannonier complains of an eye poke and it seems to be bothering him. Cannonier remains composed and ends the round with a knee on Gastelum.

48-47 to Cannonier for me.

Official result: Jared Cannonier defeats Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

