As it stands currently, UFC Lightweight Conor McGregor is officially retired. McGregor took to social media to make his third retirement in four years. UFC President Dana White confirmed the news, stating that he hasn’t heard fro Conor at all in regards to matchmaking. However, Conor’s coach, John Kavanagh, believes that McGregor could beat the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. Especially if he is fully motivated.

Conor’s Retirement

On March 26th, Conor took to social media to announce from the sport. Afterward, UFC President Dana White was asked to speak about McGregor’s retirement announcement. Af first, many fans assumed that Conor’s announcement wouldn’t hold any weight. This is due to the fact that he has retired three times in the past 4 years. However, Dana confirmed that he hasn’t heard from Conor in regard to any matchmaking possibilities.

Before the announcement of “Fight Island,” many fight fans wondered if the UFC had big plans for McGregor surrounding international fight week. However, a global virus put a hold on plans for the traditionally mega weekend for the sport. Rumors of McGregor fighting Kamaru Usman floated around as Kamaru called out Conor on social media.

Kavanagh on McGregor at Welterweight

When it comes to Conor and SBG, Coach John has always been outspoken. Coach Kavanagh voiced his opinions on the potential matchup. During a remote location interview for social media, Kavanagh said that he believes McGregor could beat Kamaru Usman.

“That would be an interesting one,” said Kavanagh in reference to the matchup. “There is a fair size difference in there. Look, I’ll be honest…anybody up to or around about his weight class, if there is a very motivated Conor, I think he beats any of them. “He easily has knockout power up to that weight class and if he was to put in a serious training camp, I think he wins.”

Enjoying Retirement

Whether or not McGregor is actually motivated in the question with fans will have to wait to have answered. For now, Conor seems to be enjoying the fortunes that he’s earned throughout his career.