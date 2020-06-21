As far as UFC president Dana White is confirmed, Conor McGregor is in fact retired.

McGregor recently announced his retirement earlier this month following the conclusion of the UFC 250 pay-per-view. Given that it was his third retirement in the span of four years, not many in the combat sports world took it seriously.

However, McGregor would later double down on the claim as he stated he had lost his excitement for the sport.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN soon after. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me. “… I’m a bit bored of the game. I’m here watching the fight. I watched the last show — the Woodley-Burns show — I watched the show tonight. I’m just not excited about the game, Ariel. I don’t know if it’s no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me.”

White Hasn’t Heard From McGregor

Two weeks on from the retirement announcement, nothing seems to have changed with White claiming he hasn’t even heard from the Irishman since.

Also asked Dana White if he’s heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, “No. Conor is retired.”

Also asked Dana White if he's heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, "No. Conor is retired." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 21, 2020

Despite all this, it’s still very hard to see McGregor being retired for good.

One would imagine the return of fans at UFC events along with the conclusion of the expected lightweight title unification clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in September will set the wheels in motion for a McGregor return.