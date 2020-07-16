Up next is the main event of the evening. It’s a showdown in the featherweight division as Calvin Kattar faces off against Dan Ige.

Round 1

Kattar takes the center of the cage and Ige circles around him. Ige closes the distance and lands a right hand. Kattar feints and measures the distance. Ige gets inside and lands a leg kick. Kattar touches with some jabs and counters Ige with a left hand. Kattar pushes Ige to the fence and lands to the body. Ige sprints into a takedown but Kattar stuffs it. Front kick lands for Ige. Ige counters Kattar but eats a body shot. Kattar catches a kick and trips Ige, he sends him to the ground before landing some ground and pound. Kattar lands a stepping sie-kick. Kattar lands a left hook and Ige returns with one of his own. Kattar lands a knee and two body shots as the round ends.

10-9 Calvin Kattar

Round 2

Kattar looks to feint at the beginning of the round. He evades the pressure from Ige. Ige lands a right hand and Kattar lands a jab. Kattar lands a one-two and evades the pressure. Kattar intercepts Ige with a clean right hand. Ige breaks the distance and lands a big left hand. Jab lands for Kattar. Ige gets inside and lands a body shot. Ige moves laterally around the octagon. Two jabs land from Kattar, big right-hand lands for Kattar who just misses with a knee. Dan Ige lands some leg kicks as the round ends.

10-9 Dan Ige

Round 3

Kattar lands a jab and a leg kick. Ige goes to the body and evades the counter. Kattar lands a check hook as Ige tries to get inside. Ige lands a right hand but Kattar retaliates. Kattar lands a big combination and pressures Ige to the fence. Right-hand lands for Kattar, Ige lands a few leg kicks. Kattar sprints into a right hand. Kattar lands a leg kick and pushes Ige back. Another leg kick lands for Kattar before the bell.

10-9 Calvin Kattar

Round 4

Ige attempts a takedown but Kattar defends it. Kattar lands a big right hand. Ige misses on a takedown attempt and ends up on the ground. Kattar gets the top position and lands some ground and pound. Ige gets back to his feet and circles out. Kattar keeps pressuring Ige, he lands a jab. Ige explodes into a superman punch and Katter lands a leg kick. Jab lands for Kattar, then a leg kick. Another inside low kick lands for Kattar but Ige sprints into a flurry. Kattar feints and land a jab, then an uppercut. He lands yet another leg kick. Ige attempts a takedown but gets stopped again by Kattar. Kattar lands a sidekick at the round ends.

10-9 Calvin Kattar

Round 5

The fighters touch gloves as the last round starts. Kattar lands a straight right hand. He counters Ige with a right hand. Kattar slides off and evades the punches before landing a jab. Another jab lands for Kattar and Ige lands a body shot. Ige connects with a left hand, but Kattar counters with a right hand. ige sprints into yet another takedown but Kattar stops it effortlessly. Kattar lands an intercepting elbow and pushes Ige to the fence. Kattar lands a knee, he drops Ige and ends the round on top.

10-9 Calvin Kattar.

Official results: Calvin Kattar def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Check the highlights below:

[ LISTEN IN ] The corners give their final instructions as we enter RD 5. #UFCFightIsland1 pic.twitter.com/xSWrJdZXoZ — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2020