George Kambosos Jr. Reveals Plans To Train With Alexander Volkanovski, Talks Jake Paul FaceTime Conversation

George Kambosos Jr. could be working alongside Alexander Volkanovski.

Kambosos Jr. has become a breakout name in boxing after he became the new unified lightweight champion following a unanimous decision win over Teofimo Lopez this past weekend.

It was not only a huge win for Kambosos, but Australian combat sports as a whole with many Australian MMA fighters basking in their compatriot’s glory.

One of them was UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski who could be in store for a trilogy with Max Holloway next. Will Kambosos train with him and help improve his hands even more?

Things are actually in the works.

“There is some things in the works to do some things together,” Kambosos told Helen Yee in a recent interview. “Definitely, I’m gonna be there to help his hands and make him even sharper so he gets that win [over Holloway] again. “I’ll use his grappling and his inside work because again, this is the fight game — doesn’t matter if it’s boxing or MMA…you want to learn and get more.”

George Kambosos Jr. Details FaceTime Conversation With Jake Paul

Kambosos Jr. didn’t only have the support of his fellow Australians, but also the outspoken YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul who was all praise for him on social media.

George welcomed Teofimo to the land down under💤 #LopezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/8m557aUHeW — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 28, 2021

Kambosos would later reveal that he had a FaceTime call with Paul after his win as well.

“He put out some great tweets and he was very excited about the fight, he was on the edge of his seat watching the fight,” Kambosos added. “Someone gave my number to him and he made the call…We had a chat, he was so excited. Obviously, I was excited to chat with him, he’s a global star. “I gave him a few tips on his fight [against Tommy Fury]… He’s in a tough fight as well. A lot of people are saying that he might not be able to win this fight like they were saying with me. But if you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.”

As for his prediction for the Paul vs. Fury fight?

“I think it’ll be a great fight. He’s very focused. As much as he’s a YouTuber, he’s really dedicated himself to boxing. I believe he’ll be able to do the business but again, Tommy Fury is from that lineage, the Fury family, so they are going to come in and fight. It’ll be an exciting fight.”

You can watch the full interview below: