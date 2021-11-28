George Kambosos Upsets Teofimo Lopez, Wins Lightweight Title By Split Decision

History was once again made at Madison Square Garden.

Setting The Scene

Inside the Hulu Theater, there would be absolute scenes as George Kambosos took on Teofimo Lopez for the lightweight title. The night would end with a new unified champion in the ring.

Kambosos, the heavy underdog, would take the ultimate fight to Lopez. Entering the fight, Kambosos would knock Lopez down in the first round.

Lopez would get one of his own, scoring a late knockdown of the challenger in round 10. It wouldn’t be enough to stop the 28 year-old Kambosos though.

The Result

The two would go the distance, making the fight’s verdict available through the judges’ scorecards. The result read out to a split decision: 114-113 for Lopez, with the other two judges scoring for Kambosos, 115-112 and 115-111.

Post-fight Thoughts

There was a new champion in the world. And most importantly, he was unified. The Australian sensation George Kambosos was a world champ. Lopez didn’t believe it so, arguing that he was real winner after the fight.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” Lopez said, “I won tonight. At the end of the day, I’ve been here, I’ve done it. Look, I’m not a sore loser. I take my wins like I take my losses. “At the end of the day, I’m a true champion. I came out here, I did what I had to do, and I went out there and I did my best. … This is the takeover. We don’t stop; we keep coming.”

Before the complaints arrived from Lopez, Kambosos would give his thoughts on the fight.

“I believed in myself, I backed myself,” Kambosos said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to hit him hard and put him down,’ and the fight changed off that. … I’m an unbelievable boxer. I can’t believe how good I boxed.”

No matter what Lopez thinks, Kambosos won officially. Kambosos not only took home the split decision, he take away WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight titles in spectacular fashion.