Justin Gaethje Calls Potential Conor/Khabib Rematch “A Crock of S**t”

Justin Gaethje Isn’t Happy About Potential Conor vs Khabib Rematch

When is the last time Justin Gaethje commented publically on the state of MMA without mentioning Conor McGregor? First, Justin made it clear that Conor is privileged. Then, he mentioned how he would easily beat him. After that, he began his campaign to try and secure a match vs Conor. And now that McGregor is matched up against Cowboy Cerrone, it’s possible he would get a title shot after a victory. With that information, Gathje blasted the UFC brass and more specifically, Dana White.

Dana White Reveals Conor vs Khabib Potential Rematch

Recently, UFC President Dana White took part in an interview with BT Sport. During the conversation, Dana revealed that it’s possible that Conor McGregor could challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on a second occasion. If he can get past Donald Cerrone, that is.

Once Gaethje received that information, he went to social media to make his opinion known. On Twitter, Gaethje sent a tweet voicing how he believes he should be the next man in line to challenge for the title.

Lol at @danawhite “if Conor gets through Cowboy”… what a crock of shit. https://t.co/R07b0P40o5 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 11, 2019

“Lol at Dana White, ‘if Conor gets through Cowboy’… what a crock of s**t,” wrote Gaethje.

Gaethje and the Lightweight Division

At least Justin has been consistent with his goals inside of the octagon. From the very moment Gaethje joined the UFC, his ultimate goal was to become a world champion. So, it’s not a surprise that someone like Conor McGregor would get under Gaethje’s skin.

After all, McGregor is coming off of a long layoff well over a year. Additionally, his matchup against Cerrone at UFC 246 will take place in the UFC’s welterweight division. How exactly does a win over Cowboy at 170lbs merit a title shot at 155lbs?

Gaethje is riding a three-fight win streak that includes a win over Cerrone as a lightweight. But, at the end of the day, the UFC does whatever it wants.

However, Justin will be there to call them out on their nonsense. And, rightfully so.