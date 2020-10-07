American Top Team is a gym full of killers and elite UFC fighters. Two of the best in the gym were seen going head to head recently, as Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier had an intense training session.

Although the gym has gone through more than its fair share of problems and drama, ATT is one of the best MMA gyms in the world. Their location in Miami has seen some of the sports best walk through their door, from the aforementioned Masvidal and Poirier, to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Amanda Nunes, and even previously Colby Covington. Over the years, the gym has cultivated some extremely talented fighters and champions.

Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier Throw Down

It is not very often that footage is released of sparring sessions between teammates. However Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier recently went a few rounds in the gym that were just too good to not share. That is why Jorge uploaded a video of their sparring session to YouTube, so fans could also get a glimpse of the hardcore training that goes on behind the walls of American Top Team.

To be fair, this video is about way more than Masvidal and Poirier sparring. This is a whole slew of training, from grappling drills, to heavy bag work, and even a game involving a ball and a ring. However littered throughout you can see clips of Jorge sparring with a few people, in particular Dustin. The former interim lightweight champ is actually able to get the BMF champ down on a few occasions, but he certainly pays for it by taking some hard kicks at other points.

They say that iron sharpens iron, and if this is the case then Jorge Masvidal has put himself in the best position to improve. He continues to work alongside some of the best fighters in the world, and this has done nothing short of better his skills as a fighter.