Colby Covington Confirms American Top Team Departure: “There’s No Ill Will or Hard Feelings”

Colby Covington Confirms Mutal Parting with American Top Team

Yesterday, Middle Easy reported on a lead that UFC Welterweight Colby Covington cut ties with American Top Team. Now Colby confirms that he indeed has split ways with his long time gym. Now that the information is public, Colby has laid out his next plans when it comes to training in the future. And, as expected, Covington won’t be joining any big-time teams with fully loaded rosters.

Covington has been training with American Top Team in Florida for ages. However, his brash attitude and disrespect towards teammates more than likely are the reasons he is gone. Colby had beef with ATT teammates such as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Tyron Woodley, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Confirms Split With American Top Team

In a recent interview with “The Score” via Youtube, Covington confirmed his split with ATT. Both he and ATT head coach Dan Lambert said that the split was a mutual decision. And while Convington mocked ATT’s “Zero Trash Talk” policy, he also showed his respect for Lamber and the gym.

“I am a member of Colby Covington incorporated,” said Colby when it comes to his new team. “I am a member of (the) Colby Covington business, Colby Covington team, everything. This is my team now.”

Next, Covington mocked the American Top Team trash-talking policy. He spoke about pro fighters on the roster using the rule against him to protect their own feelings. Finally, Colby paid his respects to his time at the gym and its leader in Dan Lambert.

“I fulfilled my debts there,” Covington said. “He did these great opportunities, and we went to the top together and won a world title. But was also able to do something for him something that no other fighter is ever going to be able to, and that’s take him to the White House. We had a great relationship, and I’m glad I was able to give him something back. “There’s no ill will or hard feelings toward American Top Team or Dan Lambert. It’s just a business decision and nothing more.”

Next in the Pipeline for Colby

Colby made it clear that he is in business with himself. But it still doesn’t answer the question of who he will be training with in the future. Now that Covington is free from American Top Team, he will have nobody to control his actions going forward. Perhaps now that he is gone from the team, his disrespect and antics will be taken to new heights.