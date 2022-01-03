Jorge Masvidal Jokes About Dana White Finally Recognizing His Worth

Jorge Masvidal is feeling the love from UFC President Dana White.

Masvidal has long called for White to give him his due. “Gamebred” hasn’t been shy in asking for a bigger cut of the pie. White gained respect for Masvidal after he took a short-notice title fight against Kamaru Usman back in July 2020. Masvidal fell short in the bout but was given another UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity in April 2021, which he also lost.

Still, at this point it has been established that “Gamebred” is valued by the UFC but he wanted to hear it from the boss himself.

Jorge Masvidal Called A Draw By Dana White

YouTube star Jake Paul and White have been going back-and-forth on social media. White has challenged Paul to be tested for PEDs use randomly for two years and in exchange, he’ll be tested for cocaine randomly for 10 years.

Paul countered with his own offer. He claims he’ll fight Masvidal in the UFC if certain requirements are met to give fighters a bigger cut of the revenue. There is serious doubt that either offer will be accepted.

Here’s what White had said in a response to Jake’s offer

“What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You don’t know, yeah, you’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views so you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this Jake.”

Masvidal got a kick out of Dana’s response.

Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years 🤣🤣 #supernecessary https://t.co/esKKFrdE14 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2022

“Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years.”

The general consensus is that this will all lead to nothing. The UFC’s business model will remain the same, while Jake Paul will never dip a toe in the UFC waters. Of course, combat sports is a strange world so never say never.