The battle between fighters and fighter pay in mixed martial arts will mostly never end. However, the vocalization of the subject matter has been propelled for the forefront. Some of the UFC’s biggest stars and standing up and stepping out against unfair wages. Stars like Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal have all expressed their frustrations with the UFC. So much so, that fighters have begun to ask for their release from the company. While it might be scary to stand up to the UFC and Dana White, Masvidal took to social media to thank fans for all of their support towards his plight.

Masvidal’s MVP 2019

Masvidal has had an incredible 2019. Now, he’s one of the front runners to challenge welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, later this year in a highly-anticipated title fight. However, negotiations haven’t progressed. At least not to Masvial’s liking.

Jorge rattled off a string of tweets heavily criticizing the UFC for their pay structure. He spoke about how the fighters get a very small portion of the revenue in comparison to other sports. Also, he mentioned how the organization says that they can’t afford to pay fighters more. However, they are able to afford expenses such as “Fight Island.”

Masvidal Thanks the Fans

Many fans agreed with the words of Masvidal and stood alongside him. So, he showed his appreciation back by thanking them on social media.

Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that i have received for the stance i have taken with my employer. From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that I have received for the stance I have taken with my employer. From the blue-collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless,” wrote Jorge. Moving Forward With Fighting in the Future In the passage, Jorge was sure to refer to himself as a UFC employee. Which is a battle within itself when it comes to fighters being employees or independent contractors. Nonetheless, it must feel good to have the support of the people. But, to get the payday Masvidal wants, he will more than likely still have to go through Dana White.