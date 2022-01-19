Jorge Masvidal Reveals What Bothers Him About Colby Covington The Most

Jorge Masvidal has dished out on what irritates him the most about Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington will finally settle their beef at the UFC 272 pay-per-view. The five-round welterweight grudge match will headline the event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action will take place on March 5.

There’s a lot that can be said for Covington. Most are aware that “Chaos” aims to ruffle the feathers of not just fighters in his division, but pretty much anyone with a name in MMA.

What Colby Covington Does That Irks Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. During the show, Masvidal said that Covington’s potential influence on the next generation of fighters doesn’t sit well with him.

“You know what’s another thing that really bothers me about this guy? It’s kinda like the Chael Sonnen thing. Chael Sonnen had to be so sh*t-talking because he didn’t have an exciting style for a long time. “He was just wrestling guys to death, so he had to do that extra talking to get himself over. That influenced guys like Colby, that’s all he does. “He has to talk about people’s wives, like how f*cking low of a society have we gotten where that’s even accepted? You’re talking about people’s wives for no reason? Talking about Amanda Nunes’ team and things like that. “In doing that, he inspires the future generation. So, some 12-year-old might be looking at it and thinking, ‘Oh, this is the way to go to insult the whole nation and get yourself over,’ because you can’t fight so you have to insult the whole country now or you have to insult somebody’s wife. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Covington has gotten personal with Masvidal, calling “Gamebred” a “piece of sh*t father.” He even claimed that Masvidal doesn’t care about his own kids and accused First Round Management’s Malki and Ibrahim Kawa of “whoring” out their sister, Iman Kawa.