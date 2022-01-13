Colby Covington Gets Personal With Jorge Masvidal: ‘He’s A Piece Of Sh*t Father’

Colby Covington has put Jorge Masvidal on blast and it’s gotten ugly.

Covington and Masvidal appear to be on a collision course that has long been in the making. The story writes itself for the UFC. “Chaos” and “Gamebred” were once roommates, training partners, and good friends. Things turned sour over time and both men have their own side of the story.

Covington claims Masvidal grew jealous of his success. Masvidal claims he got angry with Colby for refusing to pay a beloved coach what he was owed.

Colby Covington Goes Scorched Earth On Jorge Masvidal

Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261 pic.twitter.com/YHjD9p91di — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 22, 2021

Never one to shy away from controversy, Colby Covington has made things personal with his former friend. He’s even involved Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa with a bold claim involving Kawa’s sister. Here’s what Covington told The Mac Life.

“He just started talking out of nowhere. Started saying that he wanted to fight for his kids and he’d fight anybody for his kids but come to find out the guy’s a piece of sh*t. He doesn’t care about his kids. “I was just with his ex-wife yesterday. His ex-wife, I put all the pictures on Instagram, Twitter. If you go look at the Internet, we know that Google is complete fake news because if you look at the Internet and what Google says, it says Jorge Masvidal’s wife is Iman Kawa and the mother of his children is Iman Kawa. “Iman Kawa, Malki Kawa, and Ibrahim Kawa, the First Round Management’s sister? You’re whoring out your sister on Google and putting her as Jorge Masvidal’s wife and the mother of his children? That’s a complete lie. The mother of his children and his wife that is still in his marriage certificate today, they’re not divorced yet, is Maritza Collado, Maritza Masvidal. So, the truth is Jorge Masvidal is a piece of sh*t father, he’s a piece of sh*t fighter and I hope I get to expose him in front of the whole world soon.”

ESPN recently reported that Covington and Masvidal are set to headline the UFC 272 PPV on March 5. This will be a five-round matchup. It’s quite telling that this feud is so intense that the UFC would have the bout headline a PPV. These days, the UFC doesn’t really go for non-title PPV main events but in this case, it’s beyond justified.