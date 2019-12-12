Jorge Masvidal Absolutely Annihilates Colby Covington With Verbal Onslaught

Jorge Masvidal Verbally Destroys Colby Covington

A wise man once said there is nothing worse than a friend turned enemy, because they know things about you that nobody else does. This certainly rings true in the case of Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington were noted close friends and training partners. That was, until Colby decided to turn heel, and start offending everyone in his sights. Following this, the friendship was quickly turned to disdain.

The tension between Covington and Masvidal seems to be reaching a boiling point, ahead of Colby’s UFC 245 main event. In a pair of Twitter posts, “Gamebred” ripped into Covington. Moreover, he brought up several embarrassing situations that have happened between the two.

Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch? #hitemup you were crying cause those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a bitch #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

Masvidal then followed this up, with another message, really tearing into Covington.

Remember when your ass got tried on south beach and me and Ike had to save your ass from some real goons fucking you up? When tibau whooped your ass so hard in sparring and you came crying to me asking if it’s ok to be scared like a bitch? #thecrucifixion — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

Shew, this is becoming quite a vicious beef, between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. If Colby gets past Kamaru Usman this weekend, this seems like the obvious fight to make.