Jones Looking To Support Community As Much As Possible

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is doing all that he can to support his community.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd last week at the hands of the Minneapolis police, Black Lives Matter protests and marches have been going on throughout cities in America. Unfortunately, it has also led to riots, vandalism of small businesses and looting which has served as ammunition against what were originally peaceful protests.

Jones was recently seen confiscating spray paint from vandals and helping out small businesses along with a group of young men in his native Alburquerque, New Mexico. While he was as shocked at the death of Floyd as everyone else, he feels there is a responsibility to stand up against looters and vandals threatening the public’s right to protest.

He detailed all his thoughts in a recent string of tweets on Wednesday.

“The group of men that I had out with me to help slow down vandalism in Albuquerque were all brave young men from our communities. Half of them were fitness athletes and fighters from the local gyms, a few business owners and a handful of former military. “My brothers and I are here to support our community members exercising their rights to protest. Our only mission is to observe, and peacefully slow down senseless vandalism. “Even though a few of the guys were armed with side protection and vests our main goal is to be non-invasive and have zero incidents of violence. “Protesters, don’t be afraid to speak out against looters. Discouraging their behaviors will definitely help. No one wants to be filmed looting whether wearing a mask or not. “If you want your March or views to be considered non-violent and successful. You shouldn’t stand for people looting at your events. All I’m saying is each and everyone of us can make a difference while still supporting our community, environment and neighborhoods “Exactly, people need to understand looters cause destruction, hurt and mainly distraction killing the impact of the march in the first place. They are equally as counterproductive as some police forces being present “It’s going to take America as a whole to save our country. We are its people and these are OUR communities.

Some detractors feel this is all a publicity stunt from Jones who has had his many infractions with the law, as recently as February. However, he is still using his platform for a good cause and helping out his community — the same of which cannot be said for many other UFC fighters.