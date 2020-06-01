Jon Jones is a giving man, even when the UFC isn’t giving him what he wants. At this point, it’s hard to determine whether Jon is currently the UFC Light Heavyweight champion of the world. Either he is, or he’s relinquished his title due to unfortunate “bad business” with the promotion. Jon is synonymous with the Jackson Wink Acadamy and the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico. So, it’s fitting that Jones has offered help to as many small businesses as he can within the city.

Even in the midst of contract disputes with the UFC, Jones continues to show his loyalty to the city of Albuquerque. The current state of the world is simply utter chaos across the globe. Not only has the global virus swept the Earth, but peaceful protesting formed from injustice has somehow turned into rioting and looting across major cities.

Earlier today, a video surfaced of Jon Jones stopping teenagers from vandalizing Albuquerque. In the video, Jon instructed the teens to give up their spray cans. If any of the riot videos that have released pertained to the situation at hand, then Jones probably just stopped the kinds from trashing the city.

Video of Jon Helping Out Businesses in Albuquerque

However, preventing the city from being destroyed isn’t the only thing Jon is interested in. He also wants to help rebuild it. Jones took to social media to offer financial assistance to enterprises who may have suffered damages during the riots.

“You guys need help with your small businesses?,” said Jones in the video. “We’re here to help. Hit us up. We’ll be here all day.”

Jones for the Greater Good

Jon and a crew of men decked out in Jackson Wink apparel have taken it upon themselves to clean the streets and help businesses. MMA fans are unsure the next time they will get to see Jon Jones grace the octagon. But, it’s nice to see him use his time to help companies in the city of Albuquerque.