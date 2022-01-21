Jon Jones Will Not Be In Attendance For UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

No, we will not be getting an old school staredown with Jon Jones and the winner of UFC 270. Ugh.

UFC 270 is here, and the baddest man in combat sports will be crowned tomorrow night. It’s impossible not to start thinking about the future, however. And with ‘Bones’ Jones getting ready to make his heavyweight debut later in 2022, one would think that maybe he will be sitting cageside to see his next opponent. Nope, not going to happen.

No need to flatter

On Thursday night, Jones told ESPN that he will not be attending UFC 270 as he is on a perfect training routine.

“Right now I’m on a perfect training routine, don’t wanna disturb it for anything. No need to flatter these big boys, excited to get the job done when it’s time,” Jones told ESPN.



Good decision?

Jones staying at home for UFC 270 might just be a good decision, especially due to his trainwreck of a weekend at UFC 266. The former light heavyweight champion was arrested hours after receiving his Hall of Fame trophy for his legendary fight with Alexander Gustafsson.

On the flip side, how epic would it be to have been to see Jones in the crowd and then possibly in the cage after Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane win the belt? Remember when Brock Lesnar took the cage? Epic.

Jones doesn’t have a return date; however, he has hinted at a summer return. UFC President Dana White isn’t definitely sure that ‘Bones’ will challenge the winner of Ngannou-Gane, but we’ll see.