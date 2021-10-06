Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Slated For UFC 270 In January

Forget Godzilla vs. King Kong. There’s a new battle of heavy hitters on the horizon.

In The Works

UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou will defend his undisputed title against interim champion Ciryl Gane this January. The monstrous clash is targeted to take place at UFC 270 (Jan. 22) per French media outlet, La Sueur.

Ciryl Gane vs. Francis Ngannou pour l'UFC 270 !https://t.co/HR7ltgPASH pic.twitter.com/A4BQJCsVtK — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) October 6, 2021

It’s been a long, but inevitable collision course for these former teammates.

The History

Ngannou and Gane would train under the same roof at MMA Factory in France just a few years ago. Since then, ‘The Predator’ would move to the US to pursue his title dreams. He would eventually score a second-round KO of Stipe Miocic to be the ‘baddest man on the planet’ as Gane quickly trailed behind him.

Gane would make it to the UFC in just a small number of fights (3) to his name. Inexperience in MMA wouldn’t keep the Frenchman from beating the best in the world.

Gane would stay undefeated in his UFC run and would go on to become the UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion last August.

A tale of two champs AND two former teammates will be told on January 22nd.

Ngannou won’t be shy of friends at this storied event. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is also targeted to defend his title. The undisputed champions share a similar heritage, both being born in Africa and the bond between the two is inseparable.