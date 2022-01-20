Dana White Won’t Commit To Jon Jones Fighting Winner Of Ngannou vs. Gane

UFC President Dana White isn’t about to jump the gun when it comes to Jon Jones.

Jones hasn’t been seen in action since Feb. 2020. He defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He vacated the title later that year to commit to a heavyweight move. While “Bones” has bulked up, there has been no movement with his next fight.

Dana White On The Future Of Jon Jones

Ahead of UFC 270, which is headlined by an undisputed heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane, Dana White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. During the interview, Dana explained why he isn’t eager to announce Jon Jones as the next heavyweight title contender (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next. Not because I think he’s unreliable, it’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next. “I think Jon’s going to watch this fight, and he’ll decide. Maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. “After everything plays out on Saturday – there’s just so much going into this fight – it’s all part of the drama, though. It’s what makes this weekend so fun.”

Dana went on to say that he suggests Jones stay at home instead of going to Las Vegas to see Ngannou vs. Gane.

“It’d be great for Jon to be here, but I think Jon would probably be better off at home. Jon should watch this one at home.”

The last time Jon Jones was in Las Vegas, he was at the center of a domestic violence incident. The charge was dropped following a plea deal. Dana has insisted that Jones has difficulty staying out of trouble in Las Vegas.