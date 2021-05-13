(Video) Watch Jon Jones Massive Heavyweight Frame Hit the Pads

Jon Jones continues to look massive ahead of his heavily anticipated heavyweight debut. As times progress, Jones proceeds to show his bulking process on social media.

Jon Jones won’t be facing Francis Ngannou anytime soon in a heavyweight title fight. And while Jon currently doesn’t have an alternative opponent lined up, fans are still excited to see his new massive physique inside of the octagon soon.

For now, it seems like Jones has outpriced himself out of a UFC heavyweight championship fight. Jones has expressed his willingness to sit out on many occasions until he is paid what he deserves, even though UFC President Dana White seems like he wants Jones to fight Stipe Miocic before he gets a chance at the heavyweight championship.

Jon Jones Deletes Stipe Tweets

Dana would like these matchups to be the marquee fights that steer the direction of the rest of the division. However, things may not play in his favor. Especially because Jones has been vocal on social media, he isn’t necessarily excited about the challenge in taking on Miocic, especially if the fight isn’t a title defense. Unfortunately, Jones has since deleted his tweets about the potential conflict.

Jones Shows Heavyweight Physique

Nonetheless, Jones’s work in the gym continues to impress his coaches and the fans. Jones continues to display content on social media of his heavyweight frame. Initially, the physique of Jones took MMA fans back at how large Jon was able to bulk up. Now, they’re just impressed at how he can move around like a light heavyweight with 50 more pounds of muscle. And with even more video footage, Jones is becoming to look scary for the other heavyweights.

“Right now my training is focused around weightlifting, gaining weight and physical fitness, once I actually shift my focus to doing more martial arts it’s going to be a problem. Please don’t mistake this as my best ladies and gentlemen. Hope you enjoy,” said Jones.

Are fans even more excited for the heavyweight debut of Jones now?