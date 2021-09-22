Jon Jones Will Bulk To 275lb, And Be The ‘Biggest And Baddest Heavyweight The UFC Has Ever Seen’

Jon Jones has not fought in more than a year, so that he can properly bulk up and make a move to heavyweight. According to his manager, Richard Schaefer, he will not stop bulking until he is close to 300lb.

Jones vacated his light heavyweight title in August of last year, with the intent to move up to heavyweight. Since then, he has numerous failed negotiations with the UFC, while constantly saying that he was working to bulk up for the bigger men at heavyweight.

The former champ’s new manger Richard Schaefer was on the MMA Hour recently, where he provided an update on Jon’s status. Here he explained that Jon is currently weighing around 260lb, however he plans to keep bulking up until he weighs about 275lb.

“First they wanted (Jones) to do a comeback fight or an interim fight, or this or that, and I said no. He wants to fight, first we were thinking about November or December, but then he really felt he wants to train… He said ‘Look, I’m not going to be ready in November or December, I want to bulk up, but I want to bulk up in a smart way and a strategic way, not just gain weight,'” Schaffer said. “By the way, I talked to him yesterday. He’s 260lb now. 260 with muscles, strong, explosive. His goal is to go to 275, and basically be the biggest and baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen.”

Jon Jones Will Fight Mid-2022

There has been a lot of talk about when Jon Jones will make that heavyweight debut, and if it will be for an immediate title shot. Richard Schaffer says that they are not going to settle for anything less than fighting for the title.

The only problem with that, is the fact that Francis Ngannou is looking to unify his title by taking on Ciryl Gane at the beginning of the year. However Schaffer says that the plan is for Jon to fight the winner of that bout, sometime in the late spring or early summer.

“Basically, I understand that (the title fight) is probably going to be in January, so (Jones is going to fight) sometime towards the middle of next year. Sometimes when you are an athlete who has been very active and who has done a lot of fights, it actually is a benefit when you take some time off, and you let your body rest, you let your soul rest, you let your mind refocus, and you come back with that fire again,” Schaffer said. “I think that layoff is actually going to play in his favor, and he has no problem to watch how these other guys beat themselves up. Then he is going to come in and claim the day.”

It is going to be interesting to see how Jon Jones looks, when he finally makes that heavyweight debut. If he really bulks up that big, it will be curious to see if that is helpful or detrimental.