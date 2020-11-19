You may have scoffed at the idea of Jon Jones taking some time off to prepare for his move to heavyweight. Yet he showed recently that this was not just a ploy, as he checks in with his physique and looks quite massive.

When Jones announces that he was vacating the light heavyweight title and making the move up to heavyweight, fans were intrigued to see how he would look in this new territory. Although that intrigue turned quickly to aggravation as he revealed that it would be some time before he actually makes his heavyweight debut. His plan was to hit the gym, pump some iron, and beef up a little bit, in order to not be undersized when he does decided to fight the elite at 265lb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONY (@jonnybones)

Jon Jones Is Heavier Than Stipe Miocic

It would appear that this time in the weight room has really paid off. In a recent post to his Instagram, Jon Jones shared a couple of pictures of his physique as he bulks up. The end result is that he is currently at a jacked 240lb, and says that he will be ready to debut heavyweight Bones in a few months.

“240lbs never felt so good, should be ready in the next few months #AndTheNew”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONY (@jonnybones)

Sheesh, Jones is looking super thicc in these photos, to say the least! To put this in perspective, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic Miocic weighed 233lb when he made his most recent title defense against Daniel Cormier. So if Jon’s weight is accurate, he is weighing more than the heavyweight champion of the world. Of course, it should be noted that he will likely lean out a bit as he enters a training camp, but that is still a ton of new muscle.

What do you think of the transformation of Jon Jones? Will this added weight have an effect on his performance in his heavyweight debut?