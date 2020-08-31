Jon Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight and plans to make a splash in the division. In fact, he’s offered to face Francis Ngannou on multiple occasions, as long as the money was right. But, an ongoing back and forth with the UFC stalled negotiations due to what Jon believed to be a “low ball” deal. However, now that Jones has relinquished, he has no direction to move, but upward. Now, the quest for heavyweight gold has officially begun for Jones, as he makes his weight gain documentation public via social media.

Teasing a Move to Heavyweight

Jon has teased a move to the heavyweight division for quite some time. However, all of the stars had to align first before he was able to officially make the move. At first, Jones was hellbent on getting a massive pay raise in order to take on a ferocious contender such as Francis Ngannou. However, the UFC wasn’t willing to budge, which caused Jones to sit out. After vacating his 205lb title, Jones decided to make the move to heavyweight regardless.

Jones Posts Heavyweight Chronicles

Recently, Jones posted on social media that the weight gaining process to heavyweight has begun. There, he showed himself deadlifting with a caption entitled, “slowly, but surely.”

Jon Jones New Physique

Dana White recently appeared on Sportscenter via ESPN. During the broadcast, White stated that he believes Jon’s light heavyweight accolades are more than enough to boost him in front of many heavyweights for a title shot. However, one person he won’t be able to leapfrog is Francis Ngannou.

Showing off his new physique, it makes the thought of Jones move to heavyweight a reality. Although most people on social media trolled Jon for his weight lifting playlist.

It must feel good to be the GOAT. However, even GOAT status doesn’t excuse listening to “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey.