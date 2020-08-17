It would seem that Jon Jones was not making idle threats about vacating the light heavyweight title. He officially revealed that he has given up his belt.

For the last decade, the light heavyweight division has been synonymous with Jon Jones. Despite his many, many transgressions outside of the cage, he was always regarded as the 205lb king, even with the belt belonging to Daniel Cormier. However the last few months have seen some serious tensions between he and the UFC, over his desire to move to heavyweight. He wanted to get a pay bump to move up, but the UFC was not about it, so he threatened to retire and vacate his belt.

Jon Jones Officially Vacates Title

Despite his multiple threats to vacate, Jon Jones was still listed as the light heavyweight champion of the world. However that is seemingly about to change, after a recent tweet from the 33-year. Here, he revealed that after speaking with the UFC, he has decided to officially give up his title.

“Just got off the phone with @ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.”

Furthermore, Jones followed this up with another tweet to say that he is not going to fight until the UFC is willing to negotiate on price. Until then, he plans to continue work with his charity, the Care Project.

“The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community”

Although it is worth noting that Jones has not completely shut the door on a return. Another tweet saw him explain that he is going to stay in the USADA drug testing pool for now. This way, if he is able to work out a deal with the UFC, there will be no testing period before he can fight.

“In good faith I will be staying in the testing pool for probably the next half year or so. I’ll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts”

It is not clear at this time exactly what this means for the future of the light heavyweight division. It makes Dominick Reyes’ recent post all the more interesting. It would be surprising if this truly was the end of the career of Jon Jones.