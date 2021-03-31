Jon Jones Says $10 Million Dollars Is ‘Way Too Low’ To Fight Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis Reacts

A new champion has been crowned. Francis Ngannou took the throne when he knocked out Stipe Miocic inside two round to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world. Jon Jones lies in the corner waiting for his moment… and the right amount of money in his paycheck.

Heavyweight Dreams

Arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones has added more than thirty pounds as he looks to add to his already-illustrious legacy. One more goal of his is to reach the heights of Heavyweight gold.

Undefeated in 15 title fights, Jones looks to take on Ngannou, in the biggest and baddest matchup of his career. Dana White had originally said Jones would move up to Heavyweight to take on the winner of Miocic vs Ngannou 2. However, with Ngannou posing an even more serious threat than ever before, agendas have changed.

The UFC boss would question if Jones really wanted to fight Ngannou after his stone-cold KO of Miocic. White even joked about Jones going to 185 lbs (a weight class he’s never fought at).

This didn’t sit well with the former champ. Jones would have a bone to pick with the UFC, should he fight Ngannou. ‘Bones’ would need more money than ever to compete in one of the biggest fights of all time.

“Show me the money.” Jones Tweeted after the UFC 260 main event. After this, Jones would show his frustration with Dana White and the UFC with a bombing of social media posts on the matter.

More Money, More Problems

Jones hasn’t a stranger to being vocal about his issues in the past. After his Feb. 2020 win over Dominick Reyes, he had advocated for more pay in a potential move up to Heavyweight. It seemed he finally got his way, as he vacated his light-heavyweight belt and started putting more pounds to upgrade to Heavyweight.

Numbers Are Low, Posts Are High

Asking for more money wouldn’t stop there.

Jones released a series of Tweets today regarding more issues with the UFC, including his conversation with UFC executive Hunter Campbell.

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far.

I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens

I’ve been working my ass off for years, concussions, surgeries, fighting the Toughest competition UFC had to offer throughout my 20s for right around 2 million per fight. I’m just trying to have my payday, the fight that all of us fighters Believe is one day possible.

I believe I was grossly underpaid throughout my entire 20s. I’m not even here bitching about that. I just want to see the future done right.

One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight

Fighter’s health on the line—–

I literally met a fighter recently that couldn’t remember how old he was.



Jones vs. Francis could hit Wilder vs Fury level?

Do you guys think this fight could be just as big as wilder versus fury?



Talks about his legacy–

I feel like this fight is monumental, matchup‘s like this don’t come very often in a lifetime. Me stopping Francis in my first fight up at heavyweight would be nothing short of extraordinary. Ali versus foreman, hosted by the UFC

His fights has potential to bring more crowd:

This fight has the potential to bring in hundreds of thousands of new fans from around the world. I can feel it in my bones how big this could be

Talks about Derrick Lewis

I’m sure he would, let him. Derek also doesn’t have 15 world championships on his resume. Their last fight was one of the most boring heavyweight fights in recent history. Completely different situation

Jones is anything but silent when it comes to dollars and cents with the UFC. It looks like it will continue until the UFC gives him what he wants.

UFC Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis would put his ‘two cents’ on the matter.

I’ll do it for 8 million shiiiittt

