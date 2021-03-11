(Video) Jon Jones Shows ‘Grown Man Strength’ In Move To Heavyweight, Says Gold Will Be His

Jon Jones is racking up every single pound he can get ahead of his promised heavyweight title fight this summer against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou.

Strong Bones

Jones has been competing at the Light Heavyweight limit of 205lbs for all of his career, dating back to 2008. It would take 12 years for ‘Bones’ to add some more muscle mass.

After compensation issues with the UFC, president Dana White reached a deal with the long-time Light Heavyweight champion. Jones would vacate the strap at 205 to pursue the title of being the ‘baddest man on the planet’.

205 Going On 250

The transition from weighing in at Light Heavyweight to anything but light at heavyweight has been incredible to say the least. Jones has kept his fans up-to-date with his journey, providing many photos of his transformation. Jones now hits the scale at as much as 250lbs. Out of competition, Jones would walk around 220lbs before his weight cut to 205.

One of the greatest fighters of all time, Jones is also starting to show us why he should be listed as one of the strongest ever to grace the Octagon. Powerlifting plays a big part in his training regimen as great strength is needed to hang with the big boys at Heavyweight.

One of the two heavy hitters Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou will have to deal with a heavy lifter in Jon Jones should the summer showdown come into fruition.

Old dog in the yard showing what grown man strength looks like. pic.twitter.com/DGPu4Dl5gG — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

“Old dog in the yard showing what grown man strength looks like.” said Jones on his Twitter post.

The near undefeated 27-fight veteran shows us that an old dog can still learn new tricks. Jones would squat a total of 435 pounds in his newest video. For reference, that is almost the combined weight of the UFC 260 main event, being Francis Ngannou & Stipe Miocic. Jones spoke on the move between weight classes.

“I’m finally at a point where I can see (there will be no competition in the GOAT conversation) as clear as day, I acknowledge that comfortably and confidently,” Jones said. “As soon as I can get my pay reflecting that, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride. The legacy continues.” “The current champion is 38, I’m only 33,” Jones said. “Mark my words eventually I will have that belt around my waist. There’s no rush. I’ll just keep building my body, I’ll focus on doing all the right things outside of the octagon, and hopefully one day the company will see more value in me.” “The current champion is 38, I’m only 33,” Jones said. “Mark my words eventually I will have that belt around my waist. There’s no rush. I’ll just keep building my body, I’ll focus on doing all the right things outside of the octagon, and hopefully one day the company will see more value in me.”

I’m finally at a point where I can see that as clear as day, I acknowledge that comfortably and confidently. As soon as I can get my pay reflecting that, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride. The legacy continues https://t.co/yRLBviexLm — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

The current champion is 38, I’m only 33, Mark my words eventually I will have that belt around my waist. There’s no rush. I’ll just keep building my body, I’ll focus on doing all the right things outside of the octagon, and hopefully one day the company will see more value in me. https://t.co/zAZQV7fE5b — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

Jones, heavy as ever, will look to carry on to make his legacy even stronger with a UFC Heavyweight belt wrapped around his waist.