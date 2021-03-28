Jon Jones Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Knockout Win At UFC 260: “Show Me The Money”

The baddest man on the planet has a new name. Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou only took two rounds to absolutely dismantle the reigning and defending Stipe Miocic. The Heavyweight GOAT would be slaughtered as “The Predator” took apart his prey with a series of heavy blows to the head.

What’s Next?

The belt would come home to Cameroon as Dana White wrapped the gold on the African’s waist. Who awaits now? A trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic, the man he just defeated? Perhaps, Derrick Lewis, who was his last loss? There would be a third man in the discussion. Jon Jones.

Jones has been on the minds of many and has re-entered the conversation on social media.

Money Moves

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

In a deleted tweet, Jones said:

“Let’s play baby!” – Jones wrote

The interest was there, or was it?

The Bosses’ Response

UFC president Dana White wasn’t so sure. He joked to the media in the post-fight presser that Jones should move down to Middleweight (185lbs) and that he doesn’t want to be in there with Ngannou.

Jones didn’t back down despite criticism from the boss.

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason

“Bones” who has added muscle mass since his last win in February 2020, isn’t keen on avoiding a fight with Ngannou. Being the baddest man on the planet is still in the dreams of the former champion as he looks to add another belt and feat to his legacy.