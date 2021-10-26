John McCarthy Takes Aim At Daniel Cormier Over Fedor Diss: ‘He’s Fought Twice As Much As You, Dude’

Daniel Cormier really ruffled some feathers recently, by saying that Fedor Emelianenko would have been average if he was in the UFC during his prime. This has led to a firey response from Bellator commentator Big John McCarthy.

Cormier has been known to fire off some controversial takes over the years, but this recent one about Fedor was a step too far for many. The spirit of his argument was that while Fedor did great in the promotions he was in, that success would not have translated to success in the UFC, had he been able to sign during his run.

This prompted a bit of an aggressive response from McCarthy, who decided to call out DC for claiming the Russian was only average. Speaking on his Weighing In podcast, the former referee said that DC was making a huge mistake, except when it comes to the idea that Fedor would have battered Brock Lesnar.

“Look, DC is making a huge mistake saying Fedor would have been average,” McCarthy said (via Sportskeeda). “People said that DC was going to be average too, he wasn’t average and Fedor wouldn’t have been average. He was right when he said Fedor would have come in and he would have wrecked Brock Lesnar. He would have wrecked him. Wouldn’t even have been close.”

John McCarthy Says DC Is Being A UFC Homer

This was not the end of the tirade from John McCarthy. He then went on to say that the only reason Daniel Cormier is saying these kinds of things is because he works for the UFC, so he is looking out for his own paycheck and promotion that he fought under.

He then went on to make a decent point that early in Cormier’s career, he was often overlooked and thought to be just a regular heavyweight. However Daniel went on to be a two division Champion in the UFC.

“Out of 10 fights against UFC champions, heavyweight champions, he was 8-1-1. Yeah, that’s a guy who’s gonna do average [in the UFC]. Stop. You’re just sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC when there’s no reason for it. You got to give due where due is deserved… He’s fought twice as much as you, dude, and take a look at his record… That will never be average,” McCarthy added.

Who do you think makes the better argument between John McCarthy and Daniel Cormier? How would Fedor Emelianenko have done if he competed in there UFC?