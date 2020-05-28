Joe Rogan Wants Dwayne Johnson For President: ‘I’m All In For The Rock’

Joe Rogan Wants Dwayne Johnson To Run For President

Few people in life are as successful as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This has led UFC commentator and ultra successful podcaster Joe Rogan to call for the Hollywood superstar to run for United States President.

Rogan has been quite vocal on his political views over the years. Of course, when you have a regular podcast that is popular enough to earn massive Spotify checks, it will not take long before your ideas on politics become somewhat known. In that time, it is safe to say that Joe is not a fan of the current situation, in terms of the political powers that be.

This subject came up on a podcast Joe Rogan did with comedian Bert Kreischer. Here the two discussed how the current situation is the world is complicated, and that the U.S. is in need of a strong leader during this time.

“Once the shit goes sideways, that’s when you need a really good leader,” Rogan said. “You really do. You need someone who is honest when all the bullshit goes away. Everyone’s worried about an invisible monster that wants to kill your grandma, that wants to sneak into her lungs and shut them down. When people are worried about that kind of shit, you really want someone who has their character in order. This is one of the things we should really take deeply into consideration when we talk about someone being a President.”

This prompted Kreischer to respond by suggesting Dwayne Johnson run for president. While Rogan initially laughed it off, he then said that he would support “The Rock” as the country’s leader.

“I’d vote for him. I would get behind him 100 percent. I’m all in for The Rock. As good as he is about everything else in life, he’d be great as President.”

Are Joe Rogan and Bert Kreischer onto something with Dwayne Johnson as President? Would you vote for him if he did run?