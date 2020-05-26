Joe Rogan Details Exclusive Spotify Deal: Feels “Weirdly Richer”

Joe Rogan Speaks Out About His Spotify Deal

Earlier in the month, Middle Easy reported on a blockbuster deal involving Joe Rogan and Spotify. It was announced, that “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast would be moving to Spotify as it’s exclusive home. Furthermore, it was announced that the deal was very lucrative and in the $100 million range. Now that it’s been a week since the deal has been announced, Rogan finally opened up about the massive deal.

Spotify has made its mark on the podcast industry in a major way. They’ve acquired popular murder mystery podcasts as well as The Joe Budden Podcast, which is currently their #1 podcast. Additionally, the company recently announced that they have acquired exclusivity to Bill Simmon’s podcasts from The Ringer. Now, Spotify has announced in a press release that they are also bringing The Joe Rogan Experience to their platform.

Rogan on Podcast Deal With Spotify

Rogan recently spoke about the deal for the first time since it’s been made public. During the conversation, he mentioned that the amount of money seemed unreal to him. Especially due to the current climate of the Earth, where many people can’t work due to the global virus.

“Weirdly richer,” Rogan said in reference to the details of the deal… “Like it doesn’t register. (It) seems fake. It feels gross (discussing the terms),” Rogan said. “Especially right now, when people can’t work.”

Moving Forward With Spotify

As the interview with the New York Times continued, Rogan explained more about the show. Of course, many fans wondered if the format or the content of the show would change. But, Rogan was sure to make it clear that the show would be the same Joe Rogan Experience that everybody is used to. The only difference is that the show would now be exclusively licensed with Spotify.

At this time, it’s still a question mark on if Rogan ironed out the deal to include the Fight Companion or the Joe Rogan MMA Show. But, one thing is for sure; Rogan cashed out.