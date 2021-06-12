Joe Rogan Explains Why Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Was ‘Amazing’ For Many Reasons

Joe Rogan was a fan of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight.

Mayweather and Paul clashed in an eight-round exhibition boxing match which took place last weekend in Miami, Florida.

Many rightfully criticized the event as a circus, especially as Paul is yet to win a boxing fight professionally while Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

There was even more criticism for how the actual fight played out as it was a drab affair with Paul clinching Mayweather for majority of the fight to while the latter was unable to put a YouTuber away.

In the end, Paul somehow survived the full eight rounds and can say he lasted in a fight with Mayweather.

But while many fans, boxing promoters, boxers and MMA fighters all had a negative opinion of the contest, Rogan’s was more positive.

“For people who got mad at it, I get it — it’s not Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao from five years ago,” Rogan said in a recent episode of his podcast. “But what it is is one of the best boxers of all time making $100 million fighting a guy that’s three feet taller than him and 35 pounds heavier than him who can’t win. “It’s amazing, it’s amazing. That fight was amazing.”

Rogan Gives Credit To Mayweather, Paul

The UFC commentator went on to explain why the fight was amazing for a number of reasons other than the obvious reason Rogan already mentioned above.

“There’s a lot of amazing things. First of all, Floyd is amazing,” Rogan explained. “The fact that Floyd has the balls at 44 years old to decide, ‘oh I’m gonna fight some dude that’s 35 pounds heavier than me and 26 years old.’ It’s crazy. “And then the fact that he can put it on Logan Paul and here’s another one — the fact that Logan Paul went all eight rounds. That’s astounding. You have no idea how tired you would be if you were boxing with the greatest boxer that ever lived.”

While Rogan makes some good points, the fact of the matter is Mayweather vs. Paul was still underwhelming as almost everyone expected a YouTuber-turned-boxer to get knocked out. Only for it to not happen.

You can watch the full clip below: