The untimely passing of Marvel superstar Chadwick Boseman has hit anyone who is a fan of the MCU quite hard. A somewhat surprising person to be strongly emotional about this is none other than Joe Rogan.

You can say a lot of things about Rogan, but saying that he is an emotional guy is not usually one of them. He tends to keep his cool for the most part, maintaining a level head in most situations that don’t involve insane, earth shattering knockouts or psychedelic experiences. That being said, he is never afraid to embrace the emotional side of himself when it does make it’s way to the surface for various reasons, whether something related to his family or friends, or something else.

Joe Rogan Tears Up Over Black Panther

One recent situation that really got to Joe Rogan, was the tragic and untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. The Hollywood actor was largely known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying the title hero in the “Black Panther” movie and subsequent MCU installments. However last week it was reported that the 43 year old had passed away, after a four-year long battle with cancer finally became too much to bare. Speaking recently in an interview, Rogan opened up about how much Boseman’s roles over the years impacted him and his family, even getting tears in his eyes when discussing how insane it is that Chadwick continued to do the things he did, while keeping his cancer diagnosis to himself.

“When you see a person that was inspirational for so many,” Rogan said. “That movie meant so much to people. It meant more to people than just a superhero movie because it was really the first all-black cast superhero movie…There’s such a disparity in terms of black superhero movies (when) there’s so many white superhero movies. “As a human being outside of the movie he was so perfect. To be that guy, to be this guy who embodies what you would want from a movie star and a guy in a position of prominence and a guy who has a voice, to see him die at 43 of cancer,” Rogan continued, again tearing up. “I had no idea, none of us had any idea. It speaks to his character that he suffered in silence like that. He didn’t make a big deal out of trying to get through cancer. It’s a bummer man.”

There is no doubt that the loss of Chadwick Boseman has affected many people, not just Joe Rogan. This is a man who had an influence on a large group of people, and he constantly tried to embody what it means to be a superhero.