Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants Pay Raise, Fans in Arena Before Making UFC Return

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is excited to make her long-awaited return to the UFC octagon. However, Joanna will look for a pay increase and the ability to have her fans cheer her on while she competes.

Having the Fans

Joanna hasn’t fought inside of the octagon since her all-out war against Zhang Weili at UFC 248. The bout left Jedrzejczyk with a badly swollen face, among other injuries. Taking time off, Joanna is ready to get back inside the cage. However, she has demands that must be met and she spoke about them with SCMP MMA.

“There is no sport, any sport, without fans,” Jedrzejczyk said. “You know how I interact with the people, with fans. I need always extra motivation – (an) extra battery pack, energy pack. Maybe I would (fight without fans), but I don’t want to. I want to put it on hold (and) just wait. I really, truly believe everything is going to be behind (us) soon.”

Joanna on Requiring a Pay Raise

Getting back into the cage as soon as possible would be ideal. However, Joanna also understands that MMA is a business and that she should be compensated for her abilities.

“I don’t want to hear me like a crazy person, but it’s a business,” Jedrzejczyk said. “There must be money behind it. I put on a hell of a fight last time. I was the co-main event, but I felt like me and Weili were the (real) deal on the show – and with the main event. … We put on a hell of a show, and I deserve more money. I deserve a bigger piece of the cake. I don’t want to complain like the other fighters. There are more than 500 fighters, but I’m a big part of this company. “… I’ll talk at the table. I always do that. I’m not complaining. I’m very happy with the UFC as always, but I feel like people love me. With the belt or without the belt, they love me. I just want to keep on doing this for them. I keep hearing this, ‘She’s retired. She’s retired – this, that.’ I’m not retired, I’m just taking my time. I used to fight two or three times a year. No more. I want to take care of myself, my body, my mind,” she finished.

Will the UFC give Jedrzejczyk the pay raise that she desires?