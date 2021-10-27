Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants Carla Esparza Rematch: “Let’s Do It”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is getting the itch to get back into the UFC Octagon.

The former UFC Strawweight Champion hasn’t fought since her pre-pandemic war against Zhang Weili in March 2020. Joanna would suffer a massive hematoma to her head before losing a controversial split decision on the scorecards.

Joanna has not competed since then. The lack of activity would cost the Polish fighter her top spot in the UFC rankings.

The missing real estate in her home division wouldn’t bother JJ too much however. According to her, matchmaker Mick Maynard offered her ‘stupid’ fights which she turned down. Maynard told her she would be removed from the rankings if she didn’t comply and here we are now.

The 5x Strawweight Champion feels like she will get a big name upon her return, whether she has a number next to her name or not.

“I’m waiting for Rose [Namajunas] or [Zhang] Weili.” Joanna said on The MMA Hour. “The winner or I can take the second place. I just want to put on big fights. Dana knows, Dana’s a real businessman. “I know Mick, I know he has a different job, he makes money making fights. We have different agreement with Dana. What the UFC told me after the [Zhang Weili] fight is that I can take as much time as I can and will be back to the top.”

It later turned out that current champ Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili aren’t the only fighters on Joanna’s radar. When asked about opponents she hasn’t fought, Marina Rodriguez or Mackenzie Dern, she would show no interest. However, there is a familiar face that JJ wants to run it back with.

“What about Carla Esparza?” Joanna said with a smile. “She’s waiting for the title shot. Let’s go Carla, March or April. Let’s do it.” “Why not? She’s waiting for the title shot, but I don’t think it’s good for her. If she wants to try the best… I can do it. Rose or Zhang Weili or Carla. I will think about it.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk finished Carla Esparza by strikes in their first meeting in 2014. That was the night where Esparza’s reign as champion ended and where Joanna’s 3-year title reign started.