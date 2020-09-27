UFC 253 was a big moment for Polish mixed martial arts as the nation received its first male UFC champion. And Joanna Jedrzejczyk was certainly ecstatic about it.

Jan Blachowicz became the new light heavyweight king following his second-round TKO win over Dominick Reyes in the UFC 253 co-headliner on Saturday night. It was all the more impressive given that he did it at the age of 37 as he has now won seven of his last eight outings inside the Octagon.

Leading up to the fight, Blachowicz spoke of how Poland was viewing this as the biggest fight in the nation’s history and Jedrzejczyk — the first female champion from Poland — was notably working as an analyst for Polish TV covering the fight.

She posted her reaction to the result on Instagram soon after.

“F*ck yeah, the new champ, ladies and gentleman!” Jedrzejczyk shouted ecstatically. “F*cking Jan Blachowicz! Yeah! Legend. Legend.”

On Sunday, she posted further about their accomplishments and how far they’ve both come since 2008 when they competed in the World Muay Thai Championships.

“👸🏻POLISH MMA ROYAL FRIENDS🤴🏼 🔥🔥WARRIORS🔥🔥 I took 2nd & @janblachowicz 1st place on Wolrd Muaythai Championship in Busan, Korea in 2008 and look where we made it🏆🔝 ☝🏼 @janblachowicz 👸🏻 #polishfighter #polishfighters #mma #wmma #ufc #ufc253 #ufcchamp #ufcchampion #ufcchampions #wedidit #warriors”

Jedrzejczyk notably became the UFC’s strawweight champion when she defeated Carla Esparza via TKO back in 2015. She would defend the strap five times before losing it to Rose Namajunas in 2017.