In the co-main event of the evening, a new light heavyweight champion will be crowned. Dominick Reyes (12-1) faces off against Jan Blachowicz (26-8) for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Round 1

Reyes comes out in the southpaw position, Blachowicz is orthodox. Reyes takes the center of the cage and lands a body kick. Leg kick lands for Blachowicz. Big leg kick lands for Reyes. Body kick lands for Blachowicz after a right hand. Head kick blocked by Blachowicz. Reyes checks the low kick and counters with a straight right hand. Body kick lands for Reyes, Blachowicz comes back with a right hand. Reyes lands another body kick and a low kick, he then evades Blachowicz’s punches. Blachowicz lands a low kick and a right hand. Reyes’s body kick is caught as the round ends.

10-9 Blachowicz

Round 2

Reys comes out aggressively and lands a right hand. Head kick blocked by Reyes. Reyes looks like the more mobile fighter. Low kick lands for Blachowics, he follows it up with a right hand. Leg kick lands for Reyes but Blachowicz lands a combination. Uppercut lands for Reyes, he glazes Blachowicz’s head with a high kick. Body kick lands for Reyes. Blachowicz answers with a body kick of his own. Left hook lands for Blachowicz, Reyez eats a right hand and comes back with one his own. Blachowicz goes into a flurry and lands a big left hand. Reyes is down, Blachowicz follows him on the ground and finishes him with some ground and pound. It’s over! Jan Blachowicz is the new undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion.

Official results: Jan Blachowicz defeats Dominick Reyes by TKO at 4m36s of the 2nd round.vHe is the new light heavyweight champion.

Check the highlights below: